The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested Positive For COVID-19

In a video shared to his Instagram account on Wednesday (September 2), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that not only did he test positive for COVID-19 but so did his wife, Lauren Hashian-Johnson and their two daughters.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally too,” Johnson said in the video. “And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. I’ve gotten knocked about and gotten my ass kicked a little bit, but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke.”

The former WWE Champion and highest-paid actor in Hollywood shared that he and his family “were on the other side” of the coronavirus and were no longer contagious. His daughters showed symptoms of a sore throat but did not have any other symptoms such as fever, fatigue or loss of smell and taste buds. The feeling wasn’t the same for Johnson or Hashian.

Johnson urged people to “stay disciplined” in his caption, writing, “Boost your immune system,. Commit to wellness. Wear your mark. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy.”

To date, there have been over 6.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with over 185,000 deaths.

