WATCH: Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Teaser Trailer Just Dropped!

‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Teaser is here and it looks even scarier than the first season, which was already freakin’ scary!

One of the best series Netflix has ever done, and definitely their best horror show to date, was The Haunting of Hill House, which premiered in October 2018 and was based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name, about a family of siblings traumatized by the specters that haunted their childhoods in Hill House. If you didn’t know, Haunting is an anthology series, with plans for each season to adapt different popular horror stories.

From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House comes a new ghost story. The Haunting of Bly Manor premieres October 9 pic.twitter.com/flznbXLCvi — Netflix (@netflix) August 31, 2020

Creepy mansion filled with creepy dolls? Check.

British child singing a spooky song? Check.

A whole bunch of ghost-like things that don’t look like they have mouths, but do want to violently devour any soul unlucky enough to cross their path? Check, check, checkidy, check!

On Monday, Netflix released the first teaser for horror auteur Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor. The second installment in the streaming service’s “Haunting” anthology. You may recognize a few of the cast from the Hill House season (though their characters are completely different and disconnected): Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Henry Thomas are all playing new characters this season.

Set to begin streaming on October 9th, just in time for Halloween. The Haunting of Bly Manor has been described as being loosely based on the works of Henry James. Mainly James’ novella The Turn of the Screw, which was written in 1898.

Fans are ready and so am I! October couldn’t come sooner!

I rang the number and now I think my phone is haunted 😱 #BlyManor https://t.co/MO8FSJ3gQq — Ikki El-Amriti (@Ikki_IAG) August 26, 2020

The fact that small girl shushed the ghost cracked me up😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Yasssss Queen we need more ghost shushers in ghost stories😂✌🏾 — _.vatican_cameos._ (@ritz_006) August 31, 2020

