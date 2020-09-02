Kanye Claims God Wanted Him to Interrupt Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs

Who could forget this memorable moment from the 2009 VMAs?

Kanye famously hopped onto the stage at the 2009 MTV VMAs while Taylor was accepting the award for Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me.”

The rapper stated that he strongly believed Beyoncé should have taken home the prize for “Single Ladies,” and he let the entire world know it after stealing Taylor’s microphone.

“Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ma let you finish,” he shouted, “but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”

Now he’s claiming that the entire incident was God’s plan for him.

“If God didn’t want me to run onstage and say, ‘Beyoncé had the best video,’ he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row,” West told Nick Cannon on Cannon’s podcast. “I would’ve been sitting in the back. He wouldn’t have made it the first award. And [God] wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous of an idea ’cause I had never heard of this person before that night.”

He even doubled down on his Queen Bey opinions. “And ‘Single Ladies’ is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time,” West said. “And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show ’cause it was a setup!”

Taylor hasn’t commented on this latest round of West comments and there’s a good chance she won’t. She’s already famously expressed she would “very much like to be excluded from this narrative.”

He summed up his spotlight-stealing like this: “Right now, God is giving me the information and he ain’t give me no other information … So that means he wants me to say this now.”

That wasn’t the only time Kanye has invoked the Lord’s name during the wild interview. He also claimed that God made him realize that abortion was “black genocide” so he could spread the word among his followers.

