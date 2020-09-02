Charli D’Amelio gets a Dunkin’ Coffee Drink Named After Her!

If becoming a super popular Tik Tok star is what it takes to get a coffee named after me I am prepared to do that!

The TikTok queen herself is getting a custom drink named after her. Charli D’Amelio’s go-to Dunkin’ order, a cold brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl, will now be known as “The Charli.”

Charli, who has more than 80 million followers on TikTok and is said to be worth $4 million, is often seen with her trademark drink in hand in her videos. The 16-year-old, got enormously famous on TikTok for her awesome dance routines.

“There’s always those few seconds of music before a dance starts, and I’m super awkward sometimes, so I would just take a sip of coffee before I started dancing, and people started to associate me with it,” she told People. “My life is pretty much on the internet, so I might as well tell everyone what I’m drinking, and it was always Dunkin’ coffee.”

Charli of course announced the new partnership with Dunkin’ on Wednesday on her TikTok account.

Charli said that her coffee addiction began when she was in eighth grade and it later became a before-school tradition between her and her sister Dixie.

“I would get out and grab the iced coffee and come back to the car. It became a way for [my sister] Dixie and me to bond.”

She’s also launching a contest for her coffee-obsessed fans to learn her lucrative ways. The Charli x Dunkin’ contest launches Sept. 9, and invites fans to post a photo on Instagram re-creating an iconic scene in which Charli gulped down her Dunkin’ order using the hashtag #CharliXDunkinContest. On Sept. 19, five winners will get a chance to video chat with Charli.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: