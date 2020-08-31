9 Things I Do When I’m Feeling Stressed or Anxious

FIRST OFF if you’re feeling spikes in anxiety, depression, or you know emotions in general you’re definitely not alone. It’s hella stressful right now! And that’s OKAY!

Like most kids in my generation I have an expert level affinity to getting stressed out and anxious. Hello Gen Z curse! I thought I’d share what I do to to get through the day without completely losing it (whatever “it” actually is.)

*** DISCLAIMER: Hi, i’m by no means an expert. These are a list of things that have helped me through my anxiety and stress. ***

1. The most important thing it to remember to “water your own soil first.”

How can you be expected to do anything if you can’t help yourself out first??? You need to take care of yourself and your mental health! And don’t let anyone make you feel bad for allowing yourself some self care time!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Self-care Is A Priority (@selfcareisapriority) on Jun 10, 2020 at 9:55am PDT 2.

2. Change your surroundings

Trust me I understand the urge to shut the blinds and hide under a pile of blankets, BUT changing up your surroundings can really help your mood! Go for a walk, sit on the porch, or just move from the bed to the kitchen table. 10 minutes outside almost always seems to help my mood! even if it just a little bit.

3. Write it out

This definitely doesn’t have to be a dear diary type of situation. In High school I was introduced to ‘Stream of consciousness journaling’ which is where you sit down and just write. Its a great way to get all of the questions, and thoughts, and worries, and feelings out of my head and onto paper.

4. B R E A T H

I’m not kidding. Breathing especially deep breathing is an excellent way to ground yourself and calm your body down. Try breathing to the rhythm of nursery rhymes or the 3-3-6 technique, where you breathe in for 3 seconds, hold for 3 seconds, the let it out for 6 seconds.

5. Make a To-do list

This is going to help make the overwhelming feel a bit more manageable. Sometimes it feels like you have a million things to do, but when you make your list, it’s not as many as you think it is. It is also helpful to organize your list from easiest to hardest. You will definitely feel more accomplished at the end when you check off the last item.

6. Schedule time to acknowledge your anxiety

Seriously, give yourself a set amount of time to be as anxious and worried as you want. Then once the time is up force yourself to stop and move on. By accepting the emotion and working through the what ifs and worse case scenarios you can get on with your day without it constantly in the back of your mind.

7. Read a book or watch a show

Cracking open a favorite book or watching some TV is a great way to distract your mind from the things that are bothering you. I sometimes take 30 – 40 mins to just escape into a book and relax. Again it’s always important to take time for yourself.

8. Listen to music

Give your brain a break and just zone out to your favorite playlist. listening to music you like can be a good way to relieve stress. People do say music is food for your soul. So eat up!

9. Take a nap

Sometimes you do have to close the blinds and bury yourself under a pile of blankets … and that’s OKAY. You do you!

And remember…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓲𝓹𝓲𝓽𝔂 𝓛𝓾𝔁𝓮 𝓛𝓸𝓾𝓷𝓰𝓮 (@serendipityluxelounge) on Sep 2, 2020 at 12:27pm PDT

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: