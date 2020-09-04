DJ Khaleds “Popstar” Music Video Just Released, And People Can’t Stop Talking About the Biebs!

On Thursday, DJ Khaled and Drake dropped the music video for their latest collaboration, “POPSTAR,” which takes an unconventional approach with Bieber as the main star instead of Drake.

The eight-minute-long video begins with a series of videos from DJ Khaled constantly hounding Drake and reminding him that they “have to shoot the ‘POPSTAR’ video.” Since he’s quarantined in Canada, Drake enlists the help of Justin Bieber to appear in the music video.

Justin Bieber lip-syncs to Drake’s lyrics while playing the role of a popstar in a massive mansion the day after a massive party. The video has it all booze, attractive partyers, flashy cars and killer threads! At the end of the video it turns out it was all probably a dream.

After the release of the video, Drake thanked Bieber on Instagram for stepping in when he needed him. “Thanks JB…..I owe u you one. 🤍,” the rapper wrote alongside a snippet of the video.

Fans also seemed to be hit hard by the Bieber fever after the release of the video….

