Uncategorized
Home

DJ Khaleds “Popstar” Music Video Just Released, And People Can’t Stop Talking About the Biebs!

On Thursday, DJ Khaled and Drake dropped the music video for their latest collaboration, “POPSTAR,” which takes an unconventional approach with Bieber as the main star instead of Drake.

The eight-minute-long video begins with a series of videos from DJ Khaled constantly hounding Drake and reminding him that they “have to shoot the ‘POPSTAR’ video.” Since he’s quarantined in Canada, Drake enlists the help of Justin Bieber to appear in the music video.

Justin Bieber lip-syncs to Drake’s lyrics while playing the role of a popstar in a massive mansion the day after a massive party. The video has it all booze, attractive partyers, flashy cars and killer threads! At the end of the video it turns out it was all probably a dream.

View this post on Instagram

 

Thanks JB…I owe u you one. 🤍

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

 

After the release of the video, Drake thanked Bieber on Instagram for stepping in when he needed him. “Thanks JB…..I owe u you one. 🤍,” the rapper wrote alongside a snippet of the video.

Fans also seemed to be hit hard by the Bieber fever after the release of the video….

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close