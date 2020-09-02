Splurging on Red Lobster during the week? What’s the special occasion? Ana reveals her superpower that resulted in a big win! And Nick got a baby present too!
VIDEO
AUDIO
Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!
MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS
KKMS Daily News: Dad Jokes For Days
KKMS Daily News: Kellie’s Beauty Tips
KKMS Daily News: The Almost Break Up
KKMS Daily News: Taylor Swift’s Autograph was originally published on radionowhouston.com
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: