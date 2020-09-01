Indy's Connection
Indy’s Connection: Sharing Mental Health Resources to Help Families

Coming up in September, RadioONE Indianapolis will be sharing resources and talking about mental health across all of our platforms and stations because, from the pandemic to schools starting to personal relationships and beyond, people are experiencing depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts.

To kick off these conversations on RadioNOW, host Emily Metheny spoke with Joey Gray-Purcell of Families First. Located here in Indy, Families First is part of that national crisis line network and has a local number you can call and text.

The Families First Crisis line is (317)251-7575 or you can text CSIS to 839863.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)

Joey started the conversation by talking about what the organization has seen during the pandemic when it comes to mental health.

For the second part of the show, Roxie Randal, Manager of Community Outreach for the Indianapolis Animal Care Services, talked about the organization and how to keep pets safe in the heat.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sundays at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

 

animal care services , families first , indy , indy's connection , mental health , metheny , suicide

