Indy’s Connection: Pivoting Services and Sharing Tips with Paws & Think

This week, host Emily Metheny talked with Kelsey Burton, Executive Director of Paws & Think, talked about how the organization pivoted during the pandemic to provide resources online which also includes helping people with their mental health.

For the second part of the show, Emily revisits a conversation with John Helling, Director of Public Services for The Indianapolis Public Library. With schools deciding what the fall semesters and academic year is going to look like, John gave some resources both in person and online that students, guardians, and teachers can use through the library.

To learn about more online resources available from the library, you can listen to a past interview with Deb Lambert, Director of Collection Management, at radionowindy.com under Indy’s Connection.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sundays at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

 

