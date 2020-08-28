Who won the avocado toast challenge? Whose Netflix recs do you like the most? And what is the next Millennialympics challenge? Find out the answers to all of these questions and more!

Plus, we need your help choosing the winner… Please vote for the best Netflix list below!

AUDIO

LISTS

Best Netflix List — KiddNation (@KiddNation) August 28, 2020

COMPETITORS

Millennialympics: The Netflix List Event was originally published on radionowhouston.com

