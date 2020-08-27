Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, Daisy Dove Bloom!

Katy Perry is a mommy!
The “Teenage Dream” singer gave birth to a healthy baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom and announced their daughter’s arrival via UNICEF. They shared a black and white image of their offspring grasping Bloom’s finger while Perry held on to the newborn baby’s wrist.
“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom said.“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.”
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
The baby girl is Perry’s first child and second for Bloom. He shares a 9-year-old son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.
RELATED: Baby Bloom: Katy Perry Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child In Her “Never Worn White” Video [WATCH]
RELATED: Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the British Asian Trust
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, Daisy Dove Bloom! was originally published on radionowhouston.com