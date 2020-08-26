The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Millennialympics: The Best TikTok Event

Millennialympics Opening Ceremony

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

The first Millennialympics competition has been issued and we need your help choosing the winner…

Watch all the TikTok videos below or on our Instagram @KiddNation and like your favorite!

VIDEOS

@kiddnation

Like this video to vote for @nickadamstiktok for Best TikTok Video in the Millennialympics

♬ original sound – kiddnation

@kiddnation

Like this video to vote for Trey for Best TikTok Video in the Millennialympics

♬ original sound – kiddnation

@kiddnation

Like this video to vote for @anacas31 for Best TikTok Video in the Millennialympics

♬ original sound – tiktokbrownchick

@kiddnation

Like this video to vote for @parttimejustin for Best TikTok Video in the Millennialympics

♬ original sound – kiddnation

AUDIO

COMPETITORS

MILLENNIALYMPCIS

Millennialympics Opening Ceremony

Millennials, We’re Old: Movies That Turn 20 In 2020

Millennialympics: The Best TikTok Event

