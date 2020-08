Part-Time Justin turns it up with some self love! What do we love about ourselves?

VIDEO

AUDIO

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE TURN UP TUESDAYS

Turn Up Madlibs!

Turn Up Fashion Advice

Turn Up Your Pickle Juice And Your Wordplay!

Turn Up Tuesday: Love Yourself was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: