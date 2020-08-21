‘The Masked Singer’ Adds Fan Voting for First Time

Everyone is wearing a mask on set with the production resuming for season four of The Masked Singer.

The Fox series went back to production in Hollywood this week. They are taking strict health and safety precautions to keep the contestants and crew safe during COVID.

According to Deadline, the show has been working closely with local and state officials as well as the Health Department to ensure that production is as safe as possible.

These precautions include social distancing, increased PPE equipment, and taking regular temperatures.

This season fans at home will be able to cast their vote for their favorite performances for the first time in the show’s history!

Along with Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — who have served as judges on the previous three seasons — viewers at home will be able to vote on their favorite performances.

Last month, the singing competition previewed its upcoming installment with a video filled with clues about the identities of the new masked celebrities.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss reigns as the most recent Masked Singer champ since taking home the Golden Mask in May while performing as Night Angel on season 3. Pop star Jesse McCartney earned second place as Turtle and rapper Bow Wow took third as Frog.

A premiere date for season 4 has not yet been announced.