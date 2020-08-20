‘Tiger King’ Zoo Closes!

It’s official! The Oklahoma zoo that was featured in “Tiger King” has closed after a federal investigation for the alleged maltreatment of animals.

“As of today, we have decided to close the old zoo effective immediately,” Jeff Lowe, the current owner of the Greater Wynewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, wrote in a Facebook post.

Jeff said his license to run the zoo had been suspended for 21 days by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and that he had voluntarily forfeited it. Writing in the post on Tuesday, he said the collection of lions and tigers would “continue to have excellent care.”

The zoo was previously was run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage AKA Joe Exotic. Who became famous after being featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and USDA investigated the zoo after receiving a formal report that documented photos showing a lion with its ears covered in flies and another with the tips of its ears covered in blood.

In June, Carole Baskin was legally awarded control of the famed Oklahoma zoo. Lowe was given 120 days to leave the property and remove the animals.

Joe Exotic, is currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison after he hired a hitman to kill Carole Baskin. The “Tiger King” star had also fraudulently transferred ownership of his property to his mother in 2011 to “avoid his creditors,” said Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue Corp in their complaint.

“Tiger King,” which Netflix said was watched by more than 34 million people in its first 10 days on the platform, is in the running for six Emmy awards, including best documentary series, ahead of a ceremony in September.

