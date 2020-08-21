Ana shares her healthy snack of choice! J-Si shares his school struggles. And who is to blame for this big mess up?

Plus, these stories are putting a smile on our face! One couple didn’t let their wedding reception go to waste. And guess who will be here any day?!

VIDEO

AUDIO

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

KKMS Daily News: Big Al’s Lonely House

KKMS Daily News: Laundry Problem News

KKMS Daily News: Blossoming Singing Career

KKMS Daily News: Producer Nick’s Kids Are Angles? was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: