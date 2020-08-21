Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky) Sentenced To Two Months In Jail For College Admissions Scam

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION

Source: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Getty

Lori Loughlin, the Full House actress and one of the last celebrities involved with the college admissions scandal that rocked Hollywood as well as education, was sentenced Friday (August 21).

Loughlin agreed to a plea deal in May and via Zoom Friday, she was sentenced to two months in jail for her role in an attempt to pass off her daughters as athletes to be enrolled at the University of Southern California. She’ll have to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service. She will also have two years of supervised release after completing her prison term..

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to a harsher term of five months in prison after a federal judge accepted his plea deal with prosecutors. He’ll have to pay a $250,000 fine due in 60 days, complete 250 hours of community service and will have to self-surrender 90 days from Friday.

Each pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, admitting that they hired a consultant, William “Rick” Singer and paid him $500,000 to get their daughters, a pair of YouTube sensations, admitted to USC as fake crew recruits.

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” Giannulli said in a short statement during the hearing. “I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”

RELATED: The Best ‘Aunt Becky’ Memes Following Lori Loughlin’s College Bribery Scandal

RELATED: Lori Loughlin &amp; Her Husband To Plead Guilty In College Bribery Scandal

‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky) Sentenced To Two Months In Jail For College Admissions Scam  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close