Radio One Indianapolis Nominated For NABLF Celebration of Service to America Award

A huge honor for Radio One Indianapolis.

Our station group is nominated for a National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2020 Celebration of Service to America Award for our Stop The Music Radio Block.

In recognition of September’s National Suicide Prevention Awareness month, WTLC-FM and its partners collaborated with local mental and behavioral health organizations to address the alarming increase in the suicide rate among black and Hispanic teens in the Indianapolis community. On September 10, 2019, all Indianapolis Radio One stations stopped their regular programming from 10 a.m. to noon, instead running an uninterrupted special to provide mental health information and resources. In addition, mental health professionals were available to help listeners cope with their mental health conditions. We were able to help our black and latino listeners by giving them a safe place to find information and get help. Now they know their choices and know there are people out there ready to help them.

The televised one-hour awards show honors local radio and television stations from across the country for their exceptional community service. This year’s show will be hosted by awarding-winning journalism and television host Tamron Hall.

It’ll be streamed live right here on our website on Saturday August 22 at 6 P.M..

