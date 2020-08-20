‘The Crown’ Teases Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in Season 4 Trailer

The Crown Season 4 graces us with its presence on Netflix Nov. 15 and I can’t wait!!!

The news was announced alongside a teaser trailer on Twitter, which showed plenty of clips of Emma Corrin in character as Princess Diana.

“Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” reads Olivia Colman’s queenly voiceover for the trailer, implying that with Diana added into the mix, the monarchy is in danger of doing just that.

Gillian Anderson also joins this season as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and the teaser only shows the small glimpses at Anderson in character.

Watch the teaser below:

“The Crown,” which earned 13 Emmy nominations for its latest season, wrapped shooting on Season 4 in mid-March, just ahead of the UK being placed in lockdown.

Season 4 will be Oscar winner Colman’s final turn as Queen. It will cover the Thatcher era, as well as Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s tumultuous marriage.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: