Olivia Wilde has signed on to direct an upcoming Marvel film!!!

Olivia Wilde has closed a deal to direct and develop a super secret Marvel film project revolving around a female character in the universe. While it’s not confirmed, it is rumored that the story will be centered on Spider-Woman.

I don’t know if I can begin to describe how excited I am about this news!!! So here’s a perfect tweet that sums up basically how I am feeling…

 

Not only will the movie have a baddie director but also have a host of super women helping create it. The script will be penned by Katie Silberman with Amy Pascal producing and Rachel O’Connor will exec produce. Talk about GIRL POWER!

The Spider-Woman character has actually been the alter ego of several characters in the Spider-Man timeline over the years including Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson and Jessica Drew, who was the first to sport the costume in the late 1970s. Since the concept is being completely revamped by Wilde, it’s unknown the direction the studio will go with her.

 

Wilde made her feature film directorial debut last year with “Booksmart,” which earned a Writers Guild of America nomination for the script for Silberman, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel. Wilde is attached to direct the thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson. The New Line film will shoot this fall.

More female filmmakers are getting their shot at directing big-budget comic book movies. Nia DaCosta most recently landed the “Captain Marvel 2″ job at Marvel and along with Wilde and Clarkson will follow in the footsteps of Patty Jenkins, Cathy Yan and Chloe Zhao, the latter who has the upcoming “The Eternals.”

Whichever character this movie revolves around, the news is exciting. It’s been great to see women finally, at long last, getting their shots at big-budget comic book movies!!!!

 

 

 

