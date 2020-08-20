The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
The Ultimate Friends Trivia Championship: Taryn vs. Brian

Ultimate Friends Trivia Championship

It’s Brian vs. Taryn in the Friends Trivia finale! Brian has been working hard at this for 5 weeks but Taryn is coming in STRONG!

Who will walk away the winner? And how much is Trey’s paycheck? Will this all be worth it in the end?

ULTIMATE FRIENDS TRIVIA RECAP

Ultimate ‘Friends’ Trivia Round 1: Producer Trey vs. Brian

Ultimate ‘Friends’ Trivia Round 2: Christine vs. Brian [WATCH]

Ultimate ‘Friends’ Trivia Round 3: Miranda vs. Brian [VIDEO]

Ultimate ‘Friends’ Trivia Round 4: Karen vs. Brian [VIDEO]

Close