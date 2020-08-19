The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
KKMS Daily News: Laundry Problem News

KKMS Daily News 081920

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Trey has figured out an excellent hack! The washing machine saga continues for J-Si!

Plus, Ana can add this to her resume! Allen is trying to convince Kellie to join a cult? And Part Time Justin had to say goodbye to the pup!

VIDEO

AUDIO

Playlist
Close