Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsActors

“Stranger Things” star has a summer job at a restaurant in New Jersey!

The fourth season of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things has been on hold since March because of the pandemic.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in “Stranger Things,” has been keeping busy though with a summer job at restaurant on New Jersey’s Long Beach Island.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gaten has been seen working at a restaurant on Long Beach Island where some of his family members are employed. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the information through Matarazzo’s representative, though the article did not name the restaurant.

Patrons at Bird & Betty’s may have thought they were in the upside down or some other alternate dimension when Gaten Matarazzo served their food this summer.

But the actor  was there behind a mask running food. And while patrons Patrons at Bird & Betty’s still recognized him, the restaurant staff though don’t seem to be phased.

“It’s just a kid with a summer job who was home from filming,” said an employee at the restaurant said on a phone interview, “and that’s really all we have to say about that.”

This isn’t Gaten’s first appearance at the Shore. Last summer, he performed with his band, Work in Progress, at Bird & Betty’s in Beach Haven. In May 2019, he posed for prom photos on the Ocean City boardwalk, and Work in Progress has performed at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville and The Stone Pony in Asbury Park.

Season four of ‘Stranger Things’ has yet to reveal a release date, but the shows creators, the Duffer Brothers, have teased episode one’s title: The Hellfire Club.

In March, David Harbour, 45, revealed season four was supposed to be coming to Netflix in early 2021.

Related Article: WATCH: Stranger Things Season 4 New Teaser Trailer

Gaten Matarazzo , Netflix , Stranger Things

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close