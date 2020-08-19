“Stranger Things” star has a summer job at a restaurant in New Jersey!

The fourth season of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things has been on hold since March because of the pandemic.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in “Stranger Things,” has been keeping busy though with a summer job at restaurant on New Jersey’s Long Beach Island.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gaten has been seen working at a restaurant on Long Beach Island where some of his family members are employed. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the information through Matarazzo’s representative, though the article did not name the restaurant.

Patrons at Bird & Betty’s may have thought they were in the upside down or some other alternate dimension when Gaten Matarazzo served their food this summer.

But the actor was there behind a mask running food. And while patrons Patrons at Bird & Betty’s still recognized him, the restaurant staff though don’t seem to be phased.

“It’s just a kid with a summer job who was home from filming,” said an employee at the restaurant said on a phone interview, “and that’s really all we have to say about that.”

This isn’t Gaten’s first appearance at the Shore. Last summer, he performed with his band, Work in Progress, at Bird & Betty’s in Beach Haven. In May 2019, he posed for prom photos on the Ocean City boardwalk, and Work in Progress has performed at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville and The Stone Pony in Asbury Park.

Season four of ‘Stranger Things’ has yet to reveal a release date, but the shows creators, the Duffer Brothers, have teased episode one’s title: The Hellfire Club.

In March, David Harbour, 45, revealed season four was supposed to be coming to Netflix in early 2021.

