Kanye Wants to Create ‘Jesus Tok’

Kanye West is proposing a Christian version of Tik Tok called ‘Jesus Tok.’ He came up with the idea after feeling ‘Disturbed’ by TikTok videos.

The rapper took to Twitter on Monday morning to share a new idea to bring some holiness to Gen-Z’s favorite video sharing app.

West’s seven-year-old daughter North is a big fan of TikTok, according to her mother Kim Kardashian.

“We do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts,” she recently told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks.”

This comes after the rapper exhibited erratic behavior that led many to question his mental health.

In July, West puzzled the nation after submitting a last-minute presidential bid while more recently he claimed that  he is trying to divorce Kardashian while also accusing her mother, Kris Jenner, of engaging in “white supremacy.”

Kardashian revealed that West is struggling with bipolar disorder and she is reportedly working to maintain their marriage, per an anonymous source.

 

