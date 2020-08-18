Turn Up Madlibs!

Part-Time Justin turns it up with this tasty drink and a fun round of mad libs. Get the Bone Apple Tea cocktail recipe below!
INGREDIENTS
- 2 Parts Gin
- 1 Part Apple Juice
- 1 Part Honey Rosemary Syrup (1/2 cup of boiling water, 3 rosemary stems, 1/2 cup of honey)
- 3/4 Part Lemon Juice
- Shake well with ice
- Serve over rocks
- Garnish with apple slice and rosemary stem
