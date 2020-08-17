KKMS Daily News: Blossoming Singing Career

Big Al followed through on his threat. Why would you want to do THAT on the hottest day of the year? Plus, Trey just wants him to stay put.

Do you support Ana’s blossoming singing career? Plus, J-Si’s impressive resurrection.

