Instagram is copying Tik Tok… but which platform is better? Ana and Part-Time Justin throw shade at each one. Who do you think won this round?

VIDEO

AUDIO

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Instagram Launches New Reels Feature To Keep You Off TikTok

RELATED: Will Smith & Jason Derulo’s TikTok Video Sees Will Catch A Golf Club To The Face! [WATCH]

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Secret TikTok Posts

Instagram vs. TikTok: The Shade Is Real was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: