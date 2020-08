J-Si can be a gushy dad… but he can also be a frustrated father. Plus, the school bus is here!

Who is winning a lunchbox full of goodies and Tastykake treats?

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: J-Si’s Multiple Injuries

RELATED: J-Si’s Personal Vendetta

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: J-Si’s Ice Cream Drama

J-Si’s PSA: Don’t Have Kids! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: