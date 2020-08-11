J-Si and Part-Time Justin remember some confrontations that took place on the school bus. Plus, reality TV talk!
Plus, listen for the KiddNation School bus sound to play!
VIDEO
AUDIO
Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!
RELATED: J-Si’s PSA: Don’t Have Kids!
RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Part-Time Justin’s Poem
Flashback: Part-Time Justin Is On Team Dr. Girlfriend
Getting Into Fights was originally published on radionowhouston.com
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: