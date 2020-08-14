Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby No. 3!

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside

Source: Jeff Vespa/VF16 / Getty

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting!

The couple revealed the pregnancy in the video for Legends song “Wild” from his recently released Bigger Love album.

In the video, the couple can be seen in numerous embraces and putting their love out there in front of the world as loving husband and wife and at the very end, the model and cookbook author puts her hands on her stomach, revealing a very tiny but adorable baby bump!

The 41-year-old Legend and 34-year-old Teigen are proud parents to their daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. Watch the video for “Wild” featuring Gary Clark Jr. below and see the baby bump for yourself!

RELATED: John Legend Is … The New Sexiest Man Alive According To PEOPLE

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Traded Banana Bread for Lettuce in a Parking Lot

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby No. 3!  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close