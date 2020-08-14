John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting!

The couple revealed the pregnancy in the video for Legends song “Wild” from his recently released Bigger Love album.

In the video, the couple can be seen in numerous embraces and putting their love out there in front of the world as loving husband and wife and at the very end, the model and cookbook author puts her hands on her stomach, revealing a very tiny but adorable baby bump!

The 41-year-old Legend and 34-year-old Teigen are proud parents to their daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. Watch the video for “Wild” featuring Gary Clark Jr. below and see the baby bump for yourself!

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby No. 3! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

