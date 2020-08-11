The world’s last Blockbuster will soon be up for rent on Airbnb!

Ummm hello this sounds AMAZING!!! I will be honest though, I did actually forget that there was still a physical Blockbuster and that they had a Twitter account.

Just checking in. 👋 — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) August 11, 2020

At first people were worried that Blockbuster was coming for everyone who has forgot to return the movies they borrowed but they actually want people to stay the night in the store!

…cause the last BLOCKBUSTER in the world will be offering movie lovers in Bend a 90s themed sleepover for a limited time—only on airbnb. who’s down? 👀https://t.co/dd4yz1UtZP pic.twitter.com/NJEZK2wxeW — Airbnb (@Airbnb) August 11, 2020

The Oregon location became America’s last Blockbuster in 2018 when Alaska said goodbye to the chain, according to Time.

Here’s what the listing says about the night:

Whether you want to stay up until sunrise or pass out on the couch, we’ve created the perfect space complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags and pillows for you to cozy up with “new releases” from the ‘90s. Crack open a two-liter of Pepsi before locking into a video game, charting your future in a game of MASH, or watching movie after movie. But be wary of reciting “Bloody Mary” in the staff bathroom off of the break room, as you just may summon the ghost rumored to haunt the store. And help yourself to some NERDS, Raisinets and popcorn (heavy on the butter), but make sure you save room for a couple slices. And remember, the store is all yours for the night! So let loose, blast the boombox and wear your favorite ‘90s denim so that you feel right at home in another era.

For on $4 you can spend the night at the last Blockbusters! There are only three reservations available at this time, with one-night slots available on September 18, 19, and 20. Check out the listing here. Interested parties can book the space beginning at August 17 at 1 p.m. PT.

Hopefully, more sleepover spots open up soon. Good luck to anyone wanting to book a night!!!

