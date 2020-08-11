Zac Efron is starring in a ‘Three Men and a Baby’ remake!

I’m so excited that this movie is getting a face lift! It was one of my favorites as a kid. It only makes it better that Zac is going to star in the remake!!!

Zac Efron is set to star in the film “Three Men and a Baby,” a remake of the 1987 box office hit, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project is slated to stream on Disney+.

The original “Three Men and a Baby” itself was a remake of a French film and starred Ted Danson, Tom Selleck and Steve Guttenberg as three swinging New York bachelors who live together and take in a baby girl left on their doorstep by one of their old flames. At first, they are overwhelmed by the responsibility, but eventually grow to love her.

Zac, is no stranger to boarding existing projects, having starred in the big-screen adaptation of “Baywatch” in 2017. This project will also mark a reunion of sorts for Disney and Efron, who rocketed to stardom in the company’s “High School Musical” franchise.

Most recently, Zac has been starring in his own travel show called Down to Earth, which follows the actor as he makes his way around the globe and showcases eco-friendly and sustainable ways of living that are being explored beyond North America (I highly recommend watching it!)

Gordon Gray, who most recently produced Ben Affleck’s The Way Back, will be producing the new remake for Disney+. Will Reichel, who wrote 2019’s Hot Air starring Steve Coogan, Neve Campbell and Taylor Russell, will pen the upcoming remake.

Three Men and a Baby is the latest live-action film by Disney+. The studio has recently released Noelle starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, Togo starring Willem Dafoe, and Stargirl with Grace VanderWaal. On the remake side, Disney jumped from animation to live-action for Lady and the Tramp and Mulan.

Us: Zac Efron's doc on Netflix 😍 Disney Plus: Zac Efron will star in new Three Men and a Baby Also us: 😍 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/CizYuhuaJY — Missguided (@Missguided) August 11, 2020

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: