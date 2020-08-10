Celebrity News
Shia LaBeouf is Rumored to be Marvel’s next Iceman

Marvel and X-men nerds assemble because this is some interesting news!!!

Disney has acquired 20th Century Fox and along with it they now own the full rights to the next X-Men movie, putting the famous mutants back in the Marvel family. They will definitely want to reboot the entire X-Men franchise and when they do, they’ll be recasting all the characters… except maybe Wolverine (because Hugh Jackman is King.)

Rumors are swirling that Shia LaBeouf could be the new Iceman in MCU. The 34-year-old actor, who has been shying away from big studio’s projects for years now, is reportedly considered by Marvel to take on the role of Bobby Drake aka Iceman in their X-Men reboot.

He’s also reportedly under consideration to play Moon Knight in Marvel’s upcoming series, but he’s a top contender for Iceman and not so much for Moon Knight.

Iceman, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, is a mutant born with superhuman abilities. He has the ability to manipulate ice and cold by freezing water vapor around him.

In big screen, the character was first portrayed by Shawn Ashmore in “X-Men”, “X2”, “X-Men: The Last Stand” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Should the news be true and Shia lands the role, it will mark his return to a big budget movie. The actor become an A-list star following his appearance in the first three “Transformers” film, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” and “Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps” among others.

Casting Shia Labeouf as anyone in anything seems like kind of a risky bet, given his very public recent behavior and possible mental instability. But as an actor who once tattooed his entire chest to play a character, there’s no doubting Shia’s dedication to the craft of acting. He’ll do anything, literally anything, to play a role.

 

