Lizzo Signs TV Show Deal With Amazon

Lizzo is coming to a TV screen near you!

According to Deadline, the singer has landed a first-look deal with Amazon where she will produce and develop TV series. This isn’t her first time jumping into another speciality outside of music. She appeared in the 2019 movie, Hustlers and voiced the character of Lydia in the animated film, Ugly Dolls.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

We can’t wait to see what she creates!

Source: Deadline

