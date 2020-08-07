Kellie’s Streaming Recommendations

Grae Drake couldn’t be on today but don’t worry! Kellie Rasberry has our back! She came through in the clutch with her True Crime documentary recommendations. Are you paying attention, Kinsey?

BEST TRUE CRIME TV

Amanda Knox (Netflix)

Frank Serpico (Hulu)

Long Shot (Netflix)

Killing for Love (Hulu)

Dream/Killer (Netflix)

Without Charity (Amazon Prime)

I Love You, Now Die (HBO)

Out of Thin Air (Netflix)

Dead Man’s Line (Amazon Prime)

Soaked in Bleach (Amazon Prime)

