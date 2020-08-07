Noblesville High School Confirms Positive COVID-19 Test

A person at Noblesville High School has tested positive for COVID-19. It has not been said if the person is a student or staff member.

District officials say the person hasn’t attended school but has attended an athletic practice. The district has informed both parents and staff members of the case.

The district said–through contact tracing–they were able to identify those directly exposed and have sent them home to isolate.

Source: WISH-TV

