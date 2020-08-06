Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsReality TV Stars

YouTuber Jake Paul’s Home Raided By FBI

4th Annual Solis Family Reading Festival Featuring Jake Paul

Source: Mathew Imaging / Getty

Things aren’t looking to good for Youtuber Jake Paul.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Jake Paul’s Calabasas home was searched by the FBI as part of an ongoing investigation related to “allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020,” according to E! News.

On May 30, 2020, Paul was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after illegally entering the Scottsdale Fashion Mall and remaining in the mall after participating in what police say was an unlawful riot. After police shut down the the protest and participants were asked to leave, Paul stayed in the mall.

Paul’s attorney told E! News , “We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake’s Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state. We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation.”

Paul has not spoken about the search himself.

Source: E! News

See Also: 

2019’s Hghest Paid Youtuber’s

Jojo Siwa’s New MANSION!! [VIDEO]

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close