You think you know everything about the TV show Friends? Trey thought he did but he went out on the very first round… #embarrassing

Well Miranda seems pretty legit.. She even got the toughest question that Trey could come up with correct!

Plus, you can enter the challenge here.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE ULTIMATE FRIENDS TRIVIA

RELATED: Ultimate ‘Friends’ Trivia Round 2: Christine vs. Brian [WATCH]

RELATED: Watch Week 1 Of Our Friends Ultimate Trivia Challenge!

RELATED: The Ultimate ‘Friends’ Trivia Challenge

Meet ‘Friends’ Trivia Week 3 Contestant Miranda was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: