Report: Tayshia Adams Replaces Clare Crawley As The New Bachelorette

Screening Of Lionsgate's "I Still Believe"

According to PEOPLE a new Bachelorette will be replacing Clare Crawley for the upcoming season.

After season 16 of ABC’s The Bachelorette was pushed back due to COVID-19, multiple sources have confirmed that Clare Crawley is no longer looking for her soulmate–because she found him! A source told the publication, the network replaced Crawley with 29-year-old Tayshia Adams after Crawley fell in love with one of her original potential mates during the pandemic. The source stated, “one of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking.”

Viewers of the franchise may remember Adams when she appeared as contestant on Colton Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor. After, she went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Neither ABC nor Adams have confirmed the news. However, ABC did release a teaser for the upcoming season and… we are still a confused!

It looks like we will just have to wait and see what happens next!

Source: PEOPLE 

Close