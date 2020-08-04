Celebrity News
Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4

2016 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Another celebrity baby is born!

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom announced in February that she had a new bundle of joy on the way. The 28-year-old reality TV star told E! News exclusively that she welcomed a new baby boy on July 30.

Lowry–who is already mom to 10-year-old Isaac Rivera, 6-year-old Lincoln Marroquin, 2-year-old Lux Lowry–told the media outlet that she has not decided on a name yet. The two are both healthy and doing well.

This is Kailyn’s second child with ex Chris Lopez, who is also the father to her youngest son.

Congrats Kailyn!

Source: E! News

Close