It’s her very first relationship, and it’s not a good one. Find out what’s bringing their love down… Plus one bonus mom wants to know, how do you deal with a very nasty baby mama?

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: Not To Be Judgy BUT…

Love Letters To Kellie: Bad Breath Mood Killer

Love Letters To Kellie: Do We Have To Call Off Our Engagement?

Love Letters To Kellie: Worst First Love was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: