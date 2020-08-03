Indy’s Connection: Preparing to Vote and Voting in the Upcoming Election

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Russell Hollis, Deputy Director for the Marion County Clerk’s Office about some best practices for the being prepared for the upcoming election and some resources people can use to update and check their voter status. Russell also explained how and when the deadline is to request an absentee ballot.

You can check your voter registration information and status online at indianavoters.in.gov.

For the second part of the show, Emily revisited a conversation with Duchess Adjei, Regional Communications Director for the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross. They talked about the constant need for blood and the safety precautions put in place to keep everyone safe during the donation process.

You can learn more about blood donation and eligibility at redcrossblood.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sundays at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

