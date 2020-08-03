Indy's Connection
Home

Indy’s Connection: Preparing to Vote and Voting in the Upcoming Election

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Russell Hollis, Deputy Director for the Marion County Clerk’s Office about some best practices for the being prepared for the upcoming election and some resources people can use to update and check their voter status. Russell also explained how and when the deadline is to request an absentee ballot.

You can check your voter registration information and status online at indianavoters.in.gov.

For the second part of the show, Emily revisited a conversation with Duchess Adjei, Regional Communications Director for the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross. They talked about the constant need for blood and the safety precautions put in place to keep everyone safe during the donation process.

You can learn more about blood donation and eligibility at redcrossblood.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sundays at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

absentee ballot , blood dontation , indy's connection , metheny , Red Cross , voting

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close