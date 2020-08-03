Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Adele shares photo supporting Beyoncé’s ‘Black is King’

Adele looked absolutely stunning in her most recent Instagram Post! And it’s probably safe to say that she’s definitely a top 5 Beyoncé stan.

The 32-year-old singer shared a photo on Saturday featuring herself posing for a picture while watching the visual album.

“Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art” the English star shared on Instagram.

What made the post even better was that Adele showed off her playful ensemble, which perfectly matched Beyoncé ‘s during her “Already” performance. In the video, the Bey wears a brown Marine Serre catsuit, which is decorated with the designer’s signature crescent moons.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art ♥️♥️

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

 

Of course, this isn’t the first time Adele has praised Beyoncé. Adele has a history of praising the Queen Bey as they both appear to have a mutual respect and admiration for each other.

Adele could not stop talking about the fellow pop icon when she won Album of the Year over her at the 59th Grammy Awards in February 2017.

“And all us artists here, we f—ing adore you,” Adele said during her speech. “You are our light, and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering. And, you make them stand up for themselves and I love you.”

 

Meanwhile, Adele has been making waves the past couple of months after she posted a pic in May of her stunning weight loss which left fans completely speechless.

Adele might forget to post about her new music but she would never forget to show her love and support for Beyonce. We will forgive her for now but hopefully we can hear more about her new album soon!

 

Related Article: Beyoncé Releases Visual Album Black Is King on Disney+

Adele , beyonce , Black Is King , Music

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close