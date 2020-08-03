Nikki Bella Gave Birth to Her First Child!

Nikki Bella gave birth to a healthy baby boy on July 31!
The reality TV star and professional wrestler shared the news that her and fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child in a Instagram post shared on August 2. She uploaded the cutest photo of the baby’s hand with the caption, “7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.”
Congrats to the lovely couple!
See Also:
Nikki Bella Opens Up About Sex Life While Pregnant
Nikki Bella Announces Retirement From WWE [VIDEO]
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: