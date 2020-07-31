Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Beyoncé Releases Visual Album Black Is King on Disney+

The 24-time Grammy Award-winning queen of pop’s celebratory visual album ‘Black Is King’ has finally dropped on Disney+ and I am 1000% here for it and am probably going to watch it ten more times!!!

The music in this project, which was written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé, is based on the music from the 2019 Disney film “The Lion King: The Gift.”

Beyonce "Otherside" Image from Beyonce's Visual Album Black is King on Disney +

Robin Harper

‘Black is King’ re-imagines the lessons from the movie for “today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” Disney+ said in a release, and is a “celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience.”

What is absolutely amazing about the Queen B’s visual album is that it was produced over the span of a year and has a diverse cast and crew from multiple locations where it was filmed, including New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

Brown Skin Girl from Beyonce's Visual Album Black is King on Disney +

Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé directed and executive produced the work, which was first teased on YouTube  in a video that has already racked up more than 2.7 million views.

The album includes full-length videos for tracks including “My Power,” “Brown Skin Girl,” “Mood 4 Eva” and “Already.”

Fans can not get enough of how amazing ‘Black is King’…

The visual album will feature artists from “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack, including Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter.

Some of the directors of “Black Is King” include Blitz Bazawule, Emmanuel Adjei, Jenn Nkiru, Ibra Ake, Pierre Debusschere, Dikayl Rimmasch, Jake Nava and Kwasi Fordjour.

beyonce , Black Is King , Music

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close