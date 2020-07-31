KKMS Daily News: J-Si’s Ice Cream Drama

J-Si’s brilliant parenting move was quickly busted. Kellie receives praise and hate. And what’s up with these weird shortages?
Plus, Ana had the best day ever yesterday! Part-Time Justin shares a life lesson. And it’s down to the wire for Big Al!
VIDEO
AUDIO
