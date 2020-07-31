Celebrity News
Selena Gomez Shares A Heartfelt Message To Fans

Selena Gomez Makes Big Donation to Cedars-Sinai Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Health Crisis

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Thursday, Selena Gomez posted a heartfelt video letting fans know why she had stopped posting so much on social media.

In a minute long video captioned, “a message from me ❤️,” the singer explains that with everything going on in the world, it felt “insensitive” to be posting as much. She reassured her fans that she has a lot of exciting things in the works and can’t wait to share.

We can’t wait to see what she’s been working on!

Selena Gomez To Host New Quarantine Cooking Show

Selena Gomez Shared What She’s Reading, Watching, and Listening To

