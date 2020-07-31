Selena Gomez Shares A Heartfelt Message To Fans

Thursday, Selena Gomez posted a heartfelt video letting fans know why she had stopped posting so much on social media.

In a minute long video captioned, “a message from me ❤️,” the singer explains that with everything going on in the world, it felt “insensitive” to be posting as much. She reassured her fans that she has a lot of exciting things in the works and can’t wait to share.

We can’t wait to see what she’s been working on!

