Taylor Swift Takes Immediate Action After A Designer Accused Her Of Stealing Her Logo

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" Premiere

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

After getting called out for copying a black designer’s logo, Taylor Swift and her team have made immediate changes.

Taylor Swift recently released a surprise new album, Folklore. Along with the album, the singer dropped merchandise. Following the release of the merchandise, a designer noticed that the logo used on Swift’s merchandise was identical to hers.

Amira Rasool is the artist who made the accusations and is the owner of the The Folklore, which an online store that sells clothing exclusively from Africa. After Rasool called out Swift, Swift’s team quickly responded in a statement that read, “Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word ‘the’ before ‘folklore album’ on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern,” they stated. “Absolutely no merchandise using ‘the’ before the words ‘folklore album’ has been manufactured or sent out.”

The statement continued, “In good faith, we honored her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word ‘the’ preceding ‘folklore album’ that they will now receive their order with the design change.”

Rasool then took to her Twitter page to commend Taylor Swift and her team.

Source: Good Morning America 

