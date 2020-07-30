The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Ultimate ‘Friends’ Trivia Round 2: Christine vs. Brian [WATCH]

Friends Trivia Week 2

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Kellie Rasberry says that the real score for the on-going Friends trivia is that Trey is a loser! Check out Round 2 as KiddNation members go head-to-head in Friends Trivia to win Trey’s paycheck!

VIDEO

AUDIO

RELATED: Meet Christine, Our Week 2 ‘Friends Trivia’ Contestant!

RELATED: Watch Week 1 Of Our Friends Ultimate Trivia Challenge!

Ultimate ‘Friends’ Trivia Round 2: Christine vs. Brian [WATCH]  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Close