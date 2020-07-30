Radio One Exclusives
Watch The Homegoing Celebration of Congressman & Civil Rights Leader John Lewis

The funeral of Congressman and Civil Rights Activist John Lewis will be held today (July 30th) at the famed Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton are all expected to speak a Lewis’ homegoing celebration. This would conclude a week-long celebration of the life of Lewis starting with a celebration in his hometown of Troy, Alabama, and his body crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge one final time. Lewis became the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday as onlookers paid their respects to the civil rights champion on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lewis, who passed away on July 17th from pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.

TV One will have exclusive coverage of the event. You can watch today’s homegoing above.

 

 

Watch The Homegoing Celebration of Congressman & Civil Rights Leader John Lewis  was originally published on woldcnews.com

